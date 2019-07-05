7.1 earthquake felt widely across California, in Fresno, Los Angeles and Sacramento

Water comes out of swimming pool in Bakersfield during earthquake Water swayed out of a swimming pool in Bakersfield during an earthquake that occurred around 8:20 p.m. Friday. It was a 6.9 magnitude earthquake, which occurred in Ridgecrest, California. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Water swayed out of a swimming pool in Bakersfield during an earthquake that occurred around 8:20 p.m. Friday. It was a 6.9 magnitude earthquake, which occurred in Ridgecrest, California.

For the second straight day, an earthquake could be felt in the Fresno, California, area and beyond.

The latest quake occurred around 8:20 p.m. Friday and lasted at least a minute, causing a lengthy sway around town.





The earthquake registered a magnitude of 7.1 and once again occurred near Ridgecrest, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It’s the same area where Thursday morning’s earthquake occurred, which drew a magnitude of 6.4.

The earthquake was felt as far north as Sacramento, and pool water was reported sloshing in Marysville in Yuba County. The quake even was felt as far as Las Vegas and Mexico, the USGS said.

The quake initially was reported as a magnitude of 7.1 then changed to 6.9 before wavering back to 7.1.

Still, Friday night’s earthquake is the largest temblor in the region in 20 years.

Despite the size of the latest earthquake, it likely will not trigger another earthquake outside the Ridgecrest region, according to Dr. Lucy Jones, a seismologist at California Institute of Technology and a former science adviser at the Geological Survey.

Ridgecrest is a Mojave Desert town located 150 miles away from Los Angeles.

“We’re too far away,” Jones said during a news conference. “The ability to trigger another earthquake is very spacely defined. So the most likely way to trigger it is at the same fault.

“As you go away from distance, it becomes much less likely. it’s over a hundred miles (to) the San Andreas (fault line) from this location.”

In the south San Joaquin Valley, the Kern County Fire Department held a press conference late Friday following reports of multiple fires, damage to roads and injuries to people.

That Bakersfield area is approximately 114 miles west of Ridgecrest.

The Kern County Fire Department said 1,800 people currently were without power, though no major reports of gas leaks.

In addition, the department received multiple calls for medical aid but unknown information if anyone had died.

There also were multiple reports of structure fires that the department was trying to handle.

The department is receiving help from outside agencies, including from Orange County, Los Angeles County and L.A. City.

The Fresno Rescue Task Force is also providing aid.

Meanwhile, a rockslide closed State Route 178 in Kern River Canyon, where photos from witnesses also showed that a stretch of roadway had sunk.

In town, many who attended a Fresno Grizzlies game could feel the stadium sway.

Eric Tovar of Fresno was sitting in the lower-level stands when his chair started swerving back and forth.

Others at the downtown ballpark took notice, too, though there was no stoppage of play on the field with the earthquake occurring during a Grizzlies mound visit in the fifth inning.

“Everybody else was like was ‘That an earthquake,’ ” Tovar said. “I looked at the foul pool and it was swerving back and forth and I know wind doesn’t go back and forth so it had to be something moving.”

No footage was immediately available that showed how fans reacted to the earthquake while at Chukchansi Park.

Social media, nonetheless, lit up with chatter of the latest earthquake, including one video post of water swaying out of a swimming pool in Bakersfield.

According to the Associated Press, officials in San Bernardino County reported homes shifting, foundation cracking and retaining walls coming down. One person suffered minor injuries and was being treated by firefighters, they said.

Jones, the seismologist with the California Institute of Technology’s seismology lab, tweeted that the quake was part of the sequence that produced the earlier quake.

The new jolt was felt in downtown Los Angeles as a rolling motion that seemed to last at least a half-minute. Reports said the quake rocked chandeliers and rattled furniture as far away as Las Vegas, and the U.S. Geological Survey said it was felt in Mexico as well.

The press box at Dodger Stadium lurched for several seconds, and fans in the upper deck appeared to be moving toward the exit. Enrique Hernandez of the Dodgers was at-bat in the bottom of the fourth when the quake occurred. He stepped out of the batter’s box, but it wasn’t clear if that was because of the quake.

An NBA Summer League game in Las Vegas was stopped after the quake. Speakers over the court at the Thomas & Mack Center continued swaying more than 10 minutes after the quake.

What it looked like the moment an earthquake hit during the game.



The quake came as communities in the Mojave Desert tallied damage and made emergency repairs to cracked roads and broken pipes from the earlier quake.

Hours earlier, seismologists had said that quake had been followed by more than 1,700 aftershocks and that they might continue for years. However, that quake would now be considered a foreshock to the Friday night temblor.

Around 9:20 p.m., a brief aftershock rolled through and could be felt in the Fresno area. The aftershock was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Hanford.

Information from the Associated Press was used in the report.