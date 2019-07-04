This ‘cursed’ ghost town theme park in North Carolina could be yours for $6 million

Deputy Mike (Mike Brown) dispatches a bad guy on the streets of Ghost Town in the Sky in Maggie Valley in 2007. 2007 Charlotte Observer file photo

An infamous ghost town theme park in western North Carolina won’t reopen as expected this year, adding fuel to its reputation of being “cursed.”

Ghost Town in the Sky — which sits atop its own mountain — had planned a grand reopening in the spring.

However, the site is now up for sale for $5.95 million, according to LoopNet.com.

Valerie Oberle, part of a management team trying to revive the park, confirmed to The Charlotte Observer that the property owner has it on the market.

But Oberle said she and her husband, Spencer, have not given up on their dream to reopen the Wild West themed park.

“Our offer expired, but we are still seeking funding,” she told the Observer. “This is a tough one, as the property continues to deteriorate as the owner has not taken any measures to preserve.”

The 250-acre site is considered one of the world’s most infamous shuttered theme parks.

Located 150 miles northwest of Charlotte in Maggie Valley, it has become internationally known partly for the mishaps that have plagued it, but also because it is a popular destination for an Internet fad known as urban exploration, or Urbex, the Charlotte Observer reported last year.

Such explorers seek out “forgotten” sites and “forbidden places” like old theme parks and shuttered shopping malls, and post photos and videos of their adventures on social media sites devoted to “ruin porn.”

RomanticAsheville.com reported last year that Spencer and Valerie Oberle had a “5-year plan for renovations and expansion” that would maintain the park’s western town theme, while adding “new high-tech experiences.”

Ghost Town in the Sky opened in 1961 as a replica Wild West town, and offered staged gun fights in front of park visitors. At its height, the park attracted 400,000 visitors, the Observer reported in 2007.

The park has been frequently referred to as “cursed” because of the many mishaps reported there since it opened. As a result, it has been closed and reopened multiple times, most recently in 2016, according to RoadsideAmerica.com.

The mishaps include mud slides, equipment failures that trapped patrons for hours on a sky lift and a 2013 incident in which one of the park’s cowboys was wounded by a real bullet during a fake gunfight, the Observer reported in 2017.