Bogus ‘Califas’ license plate lands big-rig driver in jail, California cops say

A bogus California license plate that read “Califas” landed a big-rig driver in jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and other charges in Moorpark near Los Angeles, sheriff’s officials say. Ventura County Sheriff's Office

Something just didn’t seem right about a big-rig’s classic California license plate near Los Angeles, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office says.





Perhaps it was the haphazard black paint or misshapen gold numbers, or the lack of registration stickers. But it was probably the state name “Califas” across the top of the bogus plate.





A motorcycle officer in Moorpark pulled the truck over May 28, then arrested driver Jorge Salazar, 41, on suspicion of driving under the influence, possessing methamphetamine and being an unlicensed driver, KTLA reported.





Salazar also had active warrants for his arrest, sheriff’s officials say. His big-rig was towed because it was not safe to drive.





He has since bailed out of jail, KTLA reported.





The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office provides traffic enforcement in Moorpark, a city of 36,000 near Simi Valley northwest of Los Angeles.





