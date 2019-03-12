Famous actresses, CEOs among those accused in admissions scam to prestigious colleges

Dozens of celebrities and CEOs, including actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, have been charged with participating in a college admissions scam to get their children into top U.S. universities, court documents obtained by NBC News say.
The FBI and federal prosecutors say they paid up to $6 million to a Connecticut man who arranged for their children to cheat on entrance exams and win admission on bogus athletic grounds, the indictments unsealed Tuesday in Boston say.
The plot aimed to falsely admit students to schools such as Georgetown University, Stanford University, UCLA, the University of San Diego, USC, University of Texas, Wake Forest, and Yale, prosecutors say.
Although some coaches are among the accused, the universities were not involved in the scam, prosecutors say.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News
#ReadLocal
Comments