Police kill Mercedes driver slumped in Taco Bell drive-thru with gun on lap, Calif. cops say

The drive-thru line at a Taco Bell in Vallejo, California, turned into a deadly scene on Saturday night, according to police.

A worker at the East Bay fast-food restaurant called police just after 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 9 because a silver Mercedes was parked in the drive-thru line, with the driver “slumped over in the driver’s seat,” police said in a news release on Sunday.

Officers responded to the Taco Bell and discovered an adult man alone in the luxury car. He was “unresponsive” with a handgun resting on his lap, police said.

The Mercedes was locked, but it was still in drive, according to police.

“The officers made efforts to stop any forward progress by the Mercedes as they assessed the situation and asked for additional resources,” the news release said.

But then the driver suddenly started moving, prompting officers to tell him to “keep his hands visible,” according to the news release.

That’s when the driver went for the gun, police said.

“In fear for their own safety, the officers discharged their weapons at the driver,” police said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the Taco Bell after officers called in paramedics and tried to save the man’s life, the department said. Police recovered a loaded gun from the man’s Mercedes sedan.

Police didn’t release the man’s name, citing “the ongoing investigation of this incident.” Police said the investigation is meant to follow the Solano County Fatal Incident Protocol.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the man had fallen asleep, and that the Taco Bell worker who called police said the man was “hunched over” in the driver’s seat.

A public records request shows Saturday’s shooting is the eighth involving an officer in the city in the last three years, KTVU reports. It’s the second deadly officer-involved shooting this year in Solano County, which includes Vallejo, the Daily Republic reports.

The brother of the man who was killed went to the Taco Bell Saturday morning and placed some candles in the parking lot in his brother’s honor, but he “didn’t want to speak publicly,” KTVU reports.