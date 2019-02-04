Hostile shirtless man hops on moving Amtrak train and tries to stop it, California cops say

A Northern California man was shirtless, under the influence and “exhibiting hostility” Monday when he hopped on a moving train, putting passengers and workers in jeopardy, deputies said.

Amtrak train operators radioed emergency responders around 1 a.m. after the man boarded a back-up engine as the train traveled near Cantara Loop, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The man, identified by deputies as Dylan Thomas Baldini, 26, of nearby McCloud, tried to control the train himself and managed to blow the whistle “on numerous occasions,” the sheriff’s office said.

Crewmembers on the train were afraid and didn’t confront Baldini, deputies said.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Baldini tried to put the moving train in “emergency stop mode,” the sheriff’s office said, “potentially jeopardizing the crew and passengers.”

Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office

A police officer detained Baldini south of Mount Shasta near Interstate 5, and handed him off to a Siskiyou County deputy, the sheriff’s office said.

Baldini faces charges of trespassing on railroad property and interfering, hindering the safe operation of a train and public intoxication, deputies said.

All of the charges are misdemeanors that “can result in fines and/or jail sentence in the Siskiyou County Jail,” according to the sheriff’s office.

He was taken to a local hospital to be examined, then booked at the county jail, deputies said.

Sheriff Jon Lopey said in a statement that responding deputies and officers “helped to mitigate what could have been a very dangerous outcome on a moving train, which obviously involved actions that potentially jeopardized the safety of passengers, crew, and others in the community.”

Lopey said his office is still investigating, and that federal officials with the Departments of Homeland Security and Transportation have been notified, KTVL reports.