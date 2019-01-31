Man stripped naked, bit his own dog, then bit an FBI agent on neck, Virginia cops say

A Virginia man attacked and bit his own dog multiple times Tuesday morning, then chomped down on the neck of an off-duty FBI agent who tried to subdue him, according to a press release from the Prince William County Police.
And all this happened while the suspect, 31-year-old Corey Phillips, was naked, police said in the release.
Phillips is also accused of knocking down a 60-year-old woman who tried to calm him down, the police release said.
All this happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in Manassas, Virginia, when police went “to investigate a man who was walking around the neighborhood naked,” said a statement. The town is about 40 miles southwest of Washington DC.
Prince William County Police say they found Phillips “standing naked in the middle of Nottingham Drive,” and they resorted to pepper spray when he ignored commands, said the release.
Phillips was unfazed and “advanced toward an off-duty FBI agent who had stopped to assist the officer, and a struggle ensued,” said the release. The FBI agent was bitten on the neck, but had only minor injuries, officials said.
Investigators said in the release that they believe Phillips “had been smoking marijuana” in his home before he stripped off his clothes and went outside.
“At some point, the accused picked up his 5-year-old Labrador-boxer mix dog and began to squeeze it before biting the dog on the ears and chest causing minor injuries,” said the police statement.
“The accused then went outside where he eventually pushed a neighbor, identified as a 60-year-old woman, to the ground who had attempted to intervene before officers arrived.”
The woman was not hurt, said the police statement.
Phillips was taken to a hospital and later charged with malicious wounding, animal cruelty, possession of marijuana, assault and battery, obstruction of justice, and intoxicated in public, said the press release.
He is being held without bond and has a March 5 court date, officials said.
