Fake Child Protective Services worker tried taking 3 kids — but dad was armed, Texas cops say

The man who barged into a family’s southeast Texas home over the weekend was a total stranger.

But the stranger claimed to be a Child Protective Services worker during the July 14 encounter — and he demanded the father who lived there to hand over his three children, according to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

The homeowner and his three kids backed into the bedroom as the supposed Child Protective Services worker screamed and charged at them just before 2 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office said. The man said he was going to kill the father and take his kids, the family told authorities.

That’s when the father pulled out a weapon and fired off four rounds, according to the sheriff’s office. The rounds were shot into the ground, and then the family fled the home to call 911 from a house across the street, deputies said.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Once deputies arrived at the crime scene, the homeowner was able to point out the man who had entered his home claiming a false identity, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect was walking down the street at that point.

When authorities approached the man — Jimmy Lackey, 37 — he began to clench his fists as if he was ready to physically fight them, the sheriff’s office said. Lackey resisted arrest and ran away. But eventually deputies caught him, took him to the ground and arrested him, the sheriff’s office said.

Searching Lackey revealed two plastic baggies filled with a crystal-like substance authorities suspect is methamphetamine, according to the sheriff.

Lackey was taken to the Liberty County Jail, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies found that Lackey did not know anyone in the family he’s accused of accosting. The sheriff’s office also said he confessed that he was going to kill the father.

Lackey faces several felony charges, including burglary of a habitation with intent to commit felony kidnapping, impersonating a public servant, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, the sheriff’s office said.

Lackey’s bond is set at $75,000, the Houston Chronicle reports.