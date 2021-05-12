$2 million lottery win prompts SC woman to quit job at Midlands school, officials say

A Midlands woman won a $2 million jackpot playing Powerball, according to South Carolina Education Lottery officials.

The winner had just gotten to her job at a Midlands school when she discovered she had captured the multi-million dollar prize following the April 21 drawing, lottery officials said Wednesday in a news release.

She isn’t going back to work again.

Although she said “I’m going to miss the students,” the woman did not hesitate to quit after winning the life-changing windfall, according to the release.

“I’m looking forward to spending more time with my husband,” the winner said in the release.

The woman’s name was not released because South Carolina is one of eight states — along with Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio and Texas — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

The winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Rucker Feed and Seed on Highway 178 in Pelion.

The winner matched five numbers in the drawing — 21, 25, 32, 63, 67 and Red Powerball 6. If her ticket had matched all six numbers drawn, she would have captured the entire Powerball jackpot.

Because she bought the PowerPlay for an extra dollar, her prize doubled from $1 million to $2 million.

“I almost forgot about PowerPlay,” she said, which cost her an extra dollar. “I was thinking I won $1 million. I won $2 million!”

When she discovered she had won, the woman said she called her husband with the good news, according to the release. He instructed her to sign the ticket and take a photo of the front and back, lottery officials said.

Other than saying she’s leaving her job, the winner did not reveal plans for how she will spend her newfound fortune.

Lottery officials said the odds of winning $2 million playing Powerball were 1-in-11,688,054.

Rucker Feed and Seed received a commission of $20,000 for selling the claimed winning ticket, according to the release.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Wednesday night when the jackpot is estimated to be $168 million, lottery officials said.