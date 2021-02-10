Lottery

Spare change buys a South Carolina husband a winning lottery ticket for his wife

Using change left over from filling up his car with gas, an Upstate husband bought a $2 lottery ticket for his wife and it turned out to be a winner, according to a South Carolina Education Lottery release.

“You need to look at this,” she said, after scratching off the Green Backs game ticket later on.

Inspecting the ticket, the husband was surprised to see it was worth $30,000.

Just his luck, he told lottery officials, “I never win anything.”

Thankfully for him, the couple had an agreement on what to do in such circumstances.

“If either of us win, we split the winnings,” he reminded her.

Two top prizes of $30,000 remain in the Green Backs game, and the odds of winning are 1-in-432,000, according to the lottery release.

The Bountyland Quick Stop at W. Cherry Rd. in Seneca was given a $300 commission for selling the winning ticket.

