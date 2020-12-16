Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
SC lottery winner shocked by huge prize – but not enough to wake up his sleeping wife

How exciting is it to win $125,000? For one South Carolina man, pretty exciting, but not so exciting that he wanted to wake up his wife to tell her.

“I was surprised,” the husband, who chose to remain anonymous, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials. “I thought I won at least $5, but I saw the zeroes and realized it was bigger than that so I kept scratching.”

He started scratching just before bed time, and when the numbers revealed themselves he was too wound up to sleep, an Education Lottery release said.

He put his $5 Wrapped in Gold ticket away, still a little unsure he had read the numbers right. He couldn’t get much rest that night, but decided not to deprive his wife of her beauty sleep.

“I needed a second opinion,” the husband told lottery officials.

When the morning finally came, he told her, the release said. Her eyes went big.

“She was surprised I won too,” the husband said. “She’s the one who usually plays the Lottery, not me.”

His odds of winning were 1-in-660,000, according to lottery officials.

One more top prize of $125,000 still remains for the Wrapped in Gold game.

