Conway woman dead after car crash near Market Commons that injured several others

A woman from Conway was killed in a crash near Market Commons that injured several others.

At about 4:00 p.m. Thursday, Katherine Rager died in the Grand Strand Medical Center emergency room, according to Horry County coroner’s office. She was 28.

The crash happened at the intersection of Kings Highway and Farrow Parkway.

Myrtle Beach police are investigating what they called the “serious motor vehicle crash.”