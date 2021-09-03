Motorcyclist dead after fiery crash near Little River, SCHP says

One man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a car late Thursday night.

One man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a car late Thursday night.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and car close to the intersection of Highway 90 and Bruin Lane near Little River around 8 p.m.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Nicholas Pye said a Nissan sedan was traveling east on Highway 90 and the motorcycle was headed west when “they hit each other.

”The motorcycle caught fire and was extinguished, a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue said.

South Carolina Dept. of Public Safety will be investigating. North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety assisted on this call.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.