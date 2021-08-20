Person laying in road near CCU killed by SUV driving on U.S. 501, police say

A pedestrian laying on the road near Coastal Carolina University’s campus was struck and killed by a car on Friday morning, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Getty Images | Royalty Free

A pedestrian laying on the road near Coastal Carolina University’s campus was struck and killed by a vehicle on Friday morning, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A driver in a 2012 Chevy SUV was traveling south on U.S. 501 and was attempting to turn right onto University Boulevard when she struck a person laying in the road, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee.

Lee stated the victim was illegally in the roadway, so the driver will not be facing any charges.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.