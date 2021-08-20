Traffic
Person laying in road near CCU killed by SUV driving on U.S. 501, police say
A pedestrian laying on the road near Coastal Carolina University’s campus was struck and killed by a vehicle on Friday morning, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
A driver in a 2012 Chevy SUV was traveling south on U.S. 501 and was attempting to turn right onto University Boulevard when she struck a person laying in the road, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee.
Lee stated the victim was illegally in the roadway, so the driver will not be facing any charges.
The victim has not been identified at this time.
