Pedestrian hit and killed on Highway 501 in Horry County, troopers say

A pedestrian was killed Friday night after being hit by a truck in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The incident happened on Highway 501 near Burning Ridge Road at 10:50 p.m., according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.

A 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on Highway 501, Pye said, when it hit the pedestrian in the road.

The driver and other occupants in the car were wearing seat belts and were not injured.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.