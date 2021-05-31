Traffic

Three people injured in crash on 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach near Coastal Grand

Ocean Boulevard was restricted to one way traffic creating a miles long jam in Downtown Myrtle Beach. On boats, beaches and the boulevards, tourists and residents enjoy the first days of the summer season on the Grand Strand during Memorial Day weekend 2021. May 29, 2021.
Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Three people were injured in a three-car crash Monday afternoon, police say.

The crash shut down all traffic going north on U.S. Hwy.-17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach, but was cleared in less than an hour, the state transportation department said.

The accident near Coastal Grand Mall comes on one of the busiest travel days the Grand Strand has seen so far this year.

Separately, two people died this weekend as the result of car accidents.

Jerry Jones, from Philadelphia, was involved in a crash on Hwy. 22 East on May 23. He was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center where he died on Friday evening from multiple traumatic injuries. Jones, 60, driving a motorcycle.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating his death.

Lacy Pratt was crossing S. Kings Hwy. between 11th and 12th Avenues in Myrtle Beach Friday morning when her car struck an oncoming vehicle. She was also taken to Grand Strand Medical Center and died of her injuries Saturday evening.

She was 27 and lived in Myrtle Beach.

No other injuries were reported in the case. The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating.

Profile Image of Chase Karacostas
Chase Karacostas
Chase Karacostas writes about tourism in Myrtle Beach and across South Carolina for McClatchy. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Communication. He began working for McClatchy in 2020 after growing up in Texas, where he has bylines in three of the state’s largest print media outlets as well as the Texas Tribune covering state politics, the environment, housing and the LGBTQ+ community.
