Horry County firetrucks respond to a car crash.

A fatal car crash on the Pee Dee highway in Horry County left one dead Saturday evening.

A 2012 Jeep traveling east on the road ran off the left side and hit a tree, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver was the only person in the car and was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.