Myrtle Beach drivers making illegal U-turns over wet asphalt to cross Holmestown Road

Holmestown Road from Highway 17 Bypass to Highway 707 is closed to most cross-traffic due to fresh asphalt being poured by construction crews.

The construction has caused backups going both directions on the road Wednesday evening. There’s also no way to get across the road from 17 Bypass to at least Edenborough Drive because of the fresh asphalt being poured into the road’s middle lanes. Cones block access to all but the road’s outer lanes on either side.

Dozens of drivers are making illegal u-turns to get across the street, seemingly going for the drier portions of the road in order to cross to businesses and homes that line the street. Much of the asphalt looks like it was poured throughout the day Wednesday.

Construction crews were still working on the road as of 6:20 p.m. Wednesday evening.

This story will be updated.

