Motorcyclist killed in Tuesday morning crash in Socastee

A motorcyclist is dead after an early morning crash in Horry County.

The biker, who was wearing a helmet, was traveling north on SC 707 in Socastee and hit a Nissan truck, according to South County Highway Patrol. The crash happened about 7:35 a.m.

The Nissan was turning left on to SC 707 from Hidden Woods Drive Extension when a 2015 Suzuki motorcycle hit it, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and the Horry County Coroner is working on identifying the dead motorcyclist.

