A crane removing a tractor-trailer from a US 501 bridge delays traffic. How bad is it?

A crane has removed a tractor-trailer that drove off the side of the Waccamaw River Memorial Bridge into Conway on U.S. 501, allowing one lane of northbound traffic to open late Friday morning.

The truck drove off the bridge and plummeted to the swamp below, adjacent to the river on Thursday afternoon. The South Carolina Department of Transportation made temporary repairs to the bridge Thursday night, but permanent repairs are needed and will likely cause traffic delays in the coming days.

Northbound traffic into Conway was completely blocked off while the truck and debris was being removed, and northbound traffic was limited to one lane thereafter. Traffic was backed up beyond the entrance to Coastal Carolina University on U.S. 501 North after one lane reopened.

Cleanup and repair crews were expected to remain on scene well into Friday afternoon, and temporary, short-term full closures of the northbound lanes are possible as equipment is moved on the scene.

DHEC has been working on a clean-up in the swamp to mitigate some of the fuel and other liquids that spilled from the engine.

The truck drove through a concrete barrier, and pieces of concrete were in the roadway and hanging off the bridge following the crash on Thursday.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by SC Highway Patrol.

Several agencies responded to the crash on Thursday including the Conway Police Department, Conway Fire Rescue, Horry County Fire Rescue and the S.C. Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

