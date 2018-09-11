Hurricane Florence evacuations in Myrtle Beach underway as reverse lanes open

Reverse lanes bopened along Highway 501 in Myrtle Beach, S.C. on September 11, 2018 for evacuation routes ahead of Hurricane Florence.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Myrtle Beach Sun News App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service