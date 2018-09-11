Hurricane Florence evacuations in Myrtle Beach underway as reverse lanes open

Gov. Henry McMaster lifted the evacuation order for Beaufort, Colleton and Jasper counties based on new information about Hurricane Florence's predicted landfall location at a press conference September 11, 2018.
South Carolina football quarterback Jake Bentley talks about what the Gamecocks could have done better against Georgia and how he and USC have flushed that loss from their minds ahead of a game with Marshall.
The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Florence could make landfall anywhere from just south of Myrtle Beach, S.C., to the Pamlico Sound in N.C. The storm could be a Category 4 when it reaches the Carolinas, NHC says.