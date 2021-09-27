How a viral TikTok challenge led to vandalism and theft at Horry County Schools

TikTok is for dances, pop culture commentary, niche internet humor and recipes. But sometimes, it’s used for something else.

A recent trend called “devious licks” has encouraged students across the country to steal things from their schools and vandalize property, and the challenge has made its way to Horry County. In general, the trend includes students taking items like wet floor signs, soap dispensers and clocks from their schools, among other things.

Horry County Schools (HCS) recorded 26 reports of theft or vandalism connected to the trend on the popular video-sharing app as of Friday, spokesperson Lisa Bourcier told The Sun News. The incidents, which have increased in the last two weeks, have mainly happened in bathrooms in the district’s middle and high schools.

TikTok has removed videos marked “devious licks” as reports of theft increased, NBC News reported. A search for the phrase within the app produces zero results and a message saying it “may be associated with behavior or content that violates our guidelines.”

But app users appear to have found a way around that. Videos with hashtags slightly misspelling the phrase, like “devisous ilck” for example, are still getting thousands of views on the app.

HCS principals have informed students of possible consequences for participating in the trend, including “including out-of-school suspension, financial restitution, criminal charges, loss of driving privileges,” Bourcier said.

The district has identified everyone involved in the incidents at this point, and they will be “held accountable for their actions,” Bourcier said.

Parents should talk to their students about the importance of respecting school property and not participating in the challenge, Bourcier said, adding that the district “will not tolerate such disruptive behavior.”