SC college offers full-time students free tuition, free laptops for the school year

Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys and Clinton College President Rev. Lester A. McCorn celebrate after being awarded $3.5 million grant. Tobie Perkins

Clinton College has waived its tuition costs for all full-time students for the upcoming academic year to help with any financial burden students may be facing throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Lester McCorn made the announcement last week for the historically Black, Christian college located in Rock Hill, adding that all enrolled full-time students will also be given a free Microsoft Surface laptop.

“We want to make sure you can perform with excellence without excuse,” he said.

The school had previously knocked 50% off the tuition costs for all enrolled students and moved to online courses during the coronavirus pandemic. The new move, however, will save students thousands of dollars during the 2021-22 academic year.

The school’s website lists the costs of tuition for full-time students at $4,960 for a semester, while a full year costs students $9,920.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Students who are vaccinated can live on campus and will still be responsible for paying room and board. Those who attend full-time and live off campus can continue their courses online free of charge.

“It has been taxing for each and everyone of us,” McCorn said of the pandemic. “At Clinton College, we have done our best to keep the school moving forward and providing a quality education, even in a virtual environment.”

Clinton College is among a wave of smaller schools around the state offering free tuition to students during the pandemic.

Spartanburg Community College is currently offering a students a similar deal to anyone taking a minimum of six credits — or two courses, while Denmark Technical College recently offered to waive the costs for the first 500 applicants for the fall semester.