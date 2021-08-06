Horry County parents: Tell us how you decided whether or not to vaccinate your kids

Ahead of another school year, parents in Horry County and across the country have a decision to make: Whether or not to get their kids vaccinated against COVID-19.

Children 12 years and older can receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, though Moderna and Johnson & Johnson haven’t been approved for adolescents. Horry County Schools begins its school year August 17, amid the threat of the highly contagious Delta variant and hot debates across the country around mask and vaccine requirements.

If you’re a parent in Horry County, we want to hear from you. If you chose to get your child vaccinated against the virus, we want to hear your thought process. If you opted against your kid getting the shot, we want to know your reasoning too. If you’re still unsure, we value that insight, too.

We’re working on a story about vaccinations in children ahead of the school year’s start in less than two weeks.

Please fill out the form below, and we’ll be in touch. We won’t quote you or use your name unless we contact you first.

