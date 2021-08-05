Horry schools don’t have enough bus drivers with less than 2 weeks until classes begin

Horry County Schools need nearly 100 more bus drivers before the school year starts in less than two weeks.

The district is looking to hire 98 more bus drivers, according to spokesperson Lisa Bourcier. The school year’s start is right around the corner with the first day of school scheduled for August 17.

At this point in the summer, the district generally only needs 40 to 50 more drivers, Bourcier said, but the number could change daily as more drivers are hired.

It’s unclear how specifically the situation could impact students’ transportation, though the district is using a tool to make sure the routes are efficient while keeping students safe, Bourcier said.

“This has shown positive results and allowed us to combine some routes, thus freeing up resources in other areas,” Bourcier wrote in an email to The Sun News.

But if the district can’t get enough drivers by the time school starts, that raises questions about how students’ rides to and from school will be impacted. Though the district is trying to work with what they have, it’s still unclear how the shortage could affect students.

Bourcier wouldn’t say whether the pick-up and drop-off times could change, or if the bus stops could be moved further from students’ homes than expected. Parents should check the district’s bus stop locator map often, it’s updated many times per day, she said.

In order to incentivize drivers to apply, Horry County Schools is offering a bonus of up to $1,500 per semester for new and current bus drivers. A bus driver job fair is also scheduled for August 12. No previous experience is necessary, and training can be provided for a class B license. The minimum age for bus drivers is 21.