USC names Pastides interim president, starts search for Caslen’s replacement

FILE: President Harris Pastides delivers the annual State of the University to a crowd gathered on the historic Horseshoe. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

Two years after leaving office, Harris Pastides will again be the president of the University of South Carolina, albeit in a temporary role.

USC’s board of trustees approved making Pastides interim president in a unanimous vote after the school spent a week without a president following Robert Caslen’s resignation.

Before the full board cast a vote, the board of trustees’ governance committee unanimously approved naming Pastides as interim president.

Pastides’ salary will be $750,000 per year.

Caslen resigned officially May 12 after a graduation speech in which he mistakenly congratulated graduates of the “University of California” and admitted to plagiarizing several sentences.

When Caslen’s resignation was announced, USC initially said Pastides would be serving as the interim president. However, after being pressed about the legality of naming an interim president without a public vote, USC later said Pastides would not be officially named president until the Friday meeting.

Since a new presidential search was announced, USC students, faculty, staff and alumni have been calling for the board of trustees to conduct its presidential search differently than in 2019. The 2019 search that placed Caslen in charge of the 51,000+ student system sparked protests, a vote of no confidence from Faculty Senate and a formal inquiry from USC’s accreditation body.

The board of trustees gives final approval to candidates, but the specifics of the search are run by a presidential search committee, which largely includes board of trustee members, but also students and faculty, according to USC’s policy .

Per USC policy, the presidential search committee must be made up of:

The secretary for USC’s board of trustees will also act as secretary for the presidential search committee, according to USC policies.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

Lucas Daprile
Lucas Daprile has been covering the University of South Carolina and higher education since March 2018. Before working for The State, he graduated from Ohio University and worked as an investigative reporter at TCPalm in Stuart, FL. Lucas received several awards from the S.C. Press Association, including for education beat reporting, series of articles and enterprise reporting. Support my work with a digital subscription
