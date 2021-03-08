After pandemic shutdown, proms and graduation ceremonies will return to Horry Schools

File photo of the Horry County Schools Administrative Offices. jbell@thesunnews.com

As teachers become eligible for vaccinations and statewide restrictions are loosened, Horry County Schools is planning to allow high school proms and graduation ceremonies.

Proms were canceled and graduation ceremonies were altered last year as the COVID-19 pandemic forced school closures and other shutdowns. But HCS Superintendent Rick Maxey told the school board Monday that officials intend to move forward with both this year.

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster recently removed restrictions on public gatherings involving more than 250 people, though Maxey noted the district would continue to follow recommendations like limiting indoor capacity to 50% of building’s allowable occupancy and requiring face coverings.

Prom plans will be left to the discretion of the individual high schools, Maxey said. Graduation ceremony dates already have been announced primarily for June 15-16, though locations and guidelines will be shared by the schools closer to those dates.

Last year, Maxey initially announced graduation ceremonies would be held virtually, but students were later given the choice to participate in full-class or small-group in-person ceremonies.

Schools in the district have been opening full-time, beginning with elementary schools. All middle schools will be open in-person five days per week by the end of this week, according to facilities director Daryl Brown, who added that high schools are expected to follow suit by the end of the month.

Those openings are contingent on the installation of plexiglass barriers on student desks, which Maxey reiterated would continue as long as health guidelines require them.

Teachers and other staff are now eligible as part of Group 1b for the COVID-19 vaccine, and the district is partnering with Conway Medical Center to administer those shots.

Velna Allen, chief officer of student services, told the board that the center already has set aside 500 doses to be administered to district staff beginning Friday. Those shots will be given to eligible employees who have expressed interest in alphabetical order, she added.