Longtime Horry County Schools administrator dies, officials confirm

A longtime Horry County Schools administrator died, Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier confirmed..

Ronnie Burgess, who had most recently serving as assistant principal at Carolina Forest High School, died. He was 57. A cause of death has not been released.

“We are deeply saddened about the recent passing of Mr. Ronnie Burgess, an Assistant Principal at Carolina Forest High School. Mr. Burgess was a long-time administrator with HCS, having previously served as Principal of Myrtle Beach High School, St. James High School, and Academy of Arts and Science,” the district said in a statement.

Burgess also previously served in administrative positions at Myrtle Beach High, St. James High — where he was the school’s first principal when it opened in 2003 — and the Academy for the Arts, Science and Technology.

Burgess played one year in the NFL after being selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 10th round of the 1985 draft. He was a graduate of Sumter High School and played defensive back at Wake Forest before doing the same in the NFL.

Ronnie Burgess (25) is 2nd in school history with 17 career interceptions #GoDeacs pic.twitter.com/eJTZZtKLrp — Wake Forest Football (@WakeFB) August 9, 2015