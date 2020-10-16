Horry Schools didn’t adequately investigate sexual harassment claims, suit alleges

Horry County Schools fired a JROTC instructor without fully investigating students’ sexual harassment claims against him, according to a lawsuit filed against the district and some of its employees.

Maj. Jason MacDonald, who was hired at Aynor High School ahead of the 2018-19 school year, filed the employment-related suit Oct. 8 alleging defamation and interference with contractual relations.

MacDonald was placed on administrative leave Dec. 4, 2018, after several female students made complaints against him, all of which he denied, the suit states. He suspected these complaints occurred because students favored his predecessor, who was less strict.

The district kept MacDonald on paid leave for a year before he was terminated Jan. 10, 2020, according to the complaint.

After several requests, he was finally granted a hearing Aug. 17 in front of the district’s board of education, which soon thereafter sent MacDonald a letter indicating they found insufficient evidence to support the students’ allegations, the suit reads.

Despite that finding, the letter added that the board concluded it wasn’t in the district’s best interest to re-hire him, which MacDonald believes is because his former position was filled, though no further explanation was given.

During the lengthy employment limbo, MacDonald alleges the district blocked several other potential job opportunities, and his certification to serve as a JROTC instructor subsequently expired because he had to be employed to be eligible for renewal.

“This ends (MacDonald’s) career in JROTC instruction,” the suit states. “His plan was to continue this career until his planned retirement age of sixty-five years old.”

The complaint adds that “to add insult to injury,” the district misplaced several irreplaceable medals and badges that he earned during his Army service.

MacDonald and his attorney declined to comment, while HCS spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier responded that the district has yet to be served and does not comment on pending litigation.

This is the second employment-related lawsuit filed recently against the school district after former facilities director Mark Wolfe alleged in a July filing that HCS officials conspired with building contractors to have him fired.