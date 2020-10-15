Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
See which elementary educator was named Horry County Schools Teacher of the Year

Elizabeth Hendrick, a language teacher at Pee Dee Elementary, was named the Horry County Schools Teacher of the Year on Thursday night.

“I am honored and humbled,” Hendrick said as she accepted the honor during a ceremony. “I have wanted to be a teacher for as long as I remember, but never in my dreams did I imagine this.”

In her first year of teaching, Hendrick, who specializes in English Language Learners, taught at a bilingual mission school in Honduras.

“That’s where I realized my passion was teaching language learners, and it’s just amazing to see that growth. I just love those little [growth] moments and just really building relationships,” Hendrick said. “. . . Ever since I remember when I was a little girl I’ve always wanted to teach. I really think it’s something God placed in my heart.”

The other four finalists were Leanne Hagen of Conway Middle, Christian Huggins of Green Sea Floyds Middle, Jennifer Wells of North Myrtle Beach High, and Ashley Casey of St. James Elementary.

