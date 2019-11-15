‘Threats will not be tolerated’: HCS superintendent addresses ‘growing problem’ at schools

Horry County Schools say they are seeing a growing number of threats against schools, students and educators.

Superintendent Rick Maxey posted a video to social media on Friday afternoon, alerting the community to the problem. He said the threats are coming via social media and comments.

“Horry County Schools has been experiencing a growing problem with students making threats against schools, other students and staff members,” Maxey said.

Students found making threats could face expulsion, Maxey said. Students who take part in activities that create a disruption need to understand there will be consequences, he added. The district will start airing messages in schools alerting students to the issue.

“Threats will not be tolerated,” he said.

Last month, an Horry County Schools official told The Sun News they take every threat seriously. He spoke after a series of school threats were reported to police.

Horry County police say they had 20 school threats as of mid-October, up from four in the same time period in 2018. The numbers include cases of student threats, disturbing schools, weapons on campus, and drugs on or near a campus. Myrtle Beach police say they do not keep track of the number of school threats.

The video address comes a day after a deadly shooting happened at a school in California.