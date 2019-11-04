Here are the finalists being considered to fill Horry County Schools board vacancy

Eight candidates are being considered to fill the vacancy on the Horry County Schools board.

The district received 16 applications for the position, and the board unanimously voted in favor of choosing the eight finalists: Dana Zamrik, William von Herrmann, Joni Clayman Poff, Richard Marcus Jordan Sr., Micah Paul Gore, Wyndham Russell Freeman, Marilyn Cox and Deloria Armstrong.

Board chairman Ken Richardson said three who applied didn’t live in the district and others didn’t complete the entire application.

Kenneth Generette, the district’s attorney, previously explained that the board must fill the seat within 90 days of a resignation, per board governance, which would be Dec. 15.

The board plans to interview candidates and make its selection during the Nov. 11 meeting beginning at 4 p.m., and its choice will be sworn in Nov. 19.

The person chosen by the board will serve until the 2020 general election.

Holly Heniford resigned from the board in September shortly after being arrested and charged with DUI.

Heniford, who is also a licensed real estate broker, was first elected to school board in 2014 to represent District 1, which includes most of North Myrtle Beach and part of Myrtle Beach. She was re-elected last year with her second term set to expire in 2022. The person elected in 2020 will serve the remainder of that term.