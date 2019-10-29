Horry County students strut their stuff in the Marching Band Extravaganza

More than 600 Horry County Schools students strutted their stuff during the Marching Band Extravaganza on Tuesday at North Myrtle Beach High School.

Students from the district’s nine high schools — Aynor, Carolina Forest, Conway, Green Sea Floyds, Loris, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Socastee and St. James — performed a craft they’ve been fine-tuning since school began in August on the Chiefs’ football field in front of parents, faculty and others.

Each school performed two showcase selections.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW