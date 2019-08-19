Horry County Schools study suggests the need for repairs of HS tennis courts and tracks

Building Boom in Horry County Horry County is one of the fastest growing areas in the country. The population is expected to surpass 500,000 by the year 2040. The influx of new residents is stressing roads, public safety, schools and infrastructure. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County is one of the fastest growing areas in the country. The population is expected to surpass 500,000 by the year 2040. The influx of new residents is stressing roads, public safety, schools and infrastructure.

A study of Horry County Schools athletic facilities suggested the district will need to spend about $12.6 million for needed repairs of the high school’s tracks and tennis courts.







The study, by CHA Consulting Inc., was commissioned primarily to examine the state of the high schools’ track and tennis facilities, though it also looked at other athletic facility needs based on recommendations from principals and athletic directors.







Other recommendations, including football scoreboards, baseball and softball batting cages and additional practice fields, would cost nearly $15 million more.







HCS facilities director Mark Wolfe noted that the study is just a detailed way to start the discussion on improving the athletic facilities, which the board has identified as a priority.







Preliminary board discussions suggested allocating about $11 million of the limited building funds available until the penny sales tax expires in 2024 to these projects, but Chief Financial Officer John Gardner said the board hasn’t established a funding source yet.







CHA recommended breaking the tennis and track projects into three phases, beginning with the ones in the worst condition.







That first phase would be to replace tennis courts at Conway, Carolina Forest and Green Sea Floyds high schools and tracks at Loris, Carolina Forest and St. James high schools at a total cost of about $4.75 million.







HCS Athletic Director Roger Dixon said the Conway High School tennis courts and Green Sea Floyds and Loris high schools’ tracks currently aren’t suited for official competitions.

This story will be updated when more details become available.