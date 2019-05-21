Conway Middle School student threatened to shoot up school, internal report shows

Horry County Schools receive dozens of threats in the wake of Parkland shooting Barry Markovsky, a University of South Carolina sociology professor, said an increase in threats is common after school shootings. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Barry Markovsky, a University of South Carolina sociology professor, said an increase in threats is common after school shootings.

A Conway Middle School student was overheard Monday saying they were going to “shoot up the school on Wednesday,” but parents and staff weren’t informed until Tuesday night. It’s unclear if the school contacted parents after The Sun News contacted the Horry County School District concerning the threat.

Parents and staff were notified Tuesday evening via an email from Principal Regina Treadwell Pertell and informed that extra law enforcement would be present at the school Wednesday.

The report logged in PowerSchool, an internal online information system, was shared with The Sun News on Tuesday. It states that on Monday morning, a student heard another making the threat. That student reported it to a teacher, who reported it to administration.

Student statements found that two students overheard the exchange in the cafeteria line during breakfast, and the student admitted to an administrator they said it but weren’t actually going to do it, according to the report.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The report, logged as “inappropriate behavior,” concludes that administrators notified the student’s parents and assigned the student out-of-school suspension Tuesday-Thursday.





A school district employee shared the information with The Sun News on the condition of anonymity. The employee said as of Tuesday afternoon that parents and staff weren’t formally notified. The employee said nearly half the school didn’t go through metal detectors Monday because no one was available to “wand them” during the early morning shift.

“Several staff members do not feel safe at CMS,” the employee said.

When The Sun News reached out to Horry County officials Tuesday night, spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier initially said she was seeking more information. She later sent the principal’s email, but it’s unclear when it was sent.

“School administration was notified of a threat made by a student at Conway Middle School, which was overheard by another student,” Treadwell Pertell said in an email. “The parents of all the students who were involved in the incident have been contacted. The student who made the threat is facing disciplinary actions, but out of an abundance of caution, extra law enforcement presence will be at the school tomorrow.”

The Sun News also reached out to Treadwell Pertell, but didn’t get a response.

Bourcier did not immediately respond to follow-up questions including whether the email was sent in response to The Sun News’ inquiry, why parents weren’t notified earlier, and whether proper protocols were followed.

Conway spokeswoman Taylor Newell said she was not aware of Conway police being notified of the threat, but added that she was unable to reach certain people who might have more information due to The Sun News’ inquiry coming late at night.