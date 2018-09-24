Hollywood actor, Coastal Carolina alumnus sends message to current student body

A Hollywood actor took time out of his day Monday to let Coastal Carolina students know he was thinking about them.
After all, he was once in their shoes.
Michael Kelly, a Coastal Carolina alumnus and actor who’s been featured in several movies and the Netflix original series “House of Cards,” tweeted a note to the current student body Monday afternoon, letting them know he can relate to what they’re going through while being out of classes because of the effects of Hurricane Florence.
“Hey to all my brothers and sisters at #CCU who are dealing with the adjustment period after a hurricane. Know that I was in your very same shoes after Hurricane Hugo & it was when we all came together as family that we ended up stronger after,” he said, tagging @CCUChanticleers, the university’s official Twitter handle, in the tweet.
A few hours later, CCU tweeted back to its famous alumnus.
“Thank you, @michaeljkellyjr. Your encouragement means a lot to our students. #CCU,” it read.
Kelly’s tweet had 32 retweets and 102 likes as of Monday night.
Coastal Carolina students have been out of school since Sept. 11 and will remain out through at least the end of this week.
David Wetzel: @MYBSports, 843-626-0295
Comments