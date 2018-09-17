When will Grand Strand students return to class? It will vary greatly by school

Students at schools in Georgetown County are scheduled to return to classes on Wednesday.
For other students on the Grand Strand, the wait will be much longer.
The Georgetown County School District has canceled classes through Tuesday and plans to reopen all county schools on regular schedules on Wednesday. All employees are requested to report to work Tuesday, conditions permitting. Tuesday’s meeting of the district’s board of trustees has been canceled.
Horry County Schools has canceled classes through Wednesday and plans to make an announcement by 2 p.m. Wednesday regarding when classes may resume. The district will assess flooding and road closures before making a decision.
All full-time employees of Horry County Schools are expected to return to work beginning Tuesday.
“We are extremely mindful that the re-opening of schools is very important to parents and students, but safety must come first,” the district said in a release. “We appreciate your understanding and patience during this difficult time, and we are making the best decisions we can based upon collaborative information provided by local, state, and federal authorities.”
Coastal Carolina University has canceled all classes for the remainder of the week and both the campus and university housing remain closed at least through Tuesday. The school is asking faculty and staff to return to work Wednesday if they can do so safely.
The college intends to reopen residence halls on Sunday afternoon and resume classes next Monday, but school officials say that plan could change based on flooding concerns and road closures.
Horry-Georgetown Technical College has also canceled all classes for the remainder of the week.
All campuses will reopen Tuesday and employees are asked to return to work Tuesday if they are able to do so safely. HGTC’s groundbreaking ceremony for the Georgetown Center for Advanced Manufacturing scheduled for Thursday has been postponed.
