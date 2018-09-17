North Myrtle Beach High School was used as a Hurricane Florence shelter this past week. Classes have been canceled at all Horry County Schools through Wednesday as the area recovers from the storm. Pictured, Red Cross volunteer Ernie Woody of Idaho talks to someone at the shelter on Thursday.
North Myrtle Beach High School was used as a Hurricane Florence shelter this past week. Classes have been canceled at all Horry County Schools through Wednesday as the area recovers from the storm. Pictured, Red Cross volunteer Ernie Woody of Idaho talks to someone at the shelter on Thursday. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com
Education

When will Grand Strand students return to class? It will vary greatly by school

By Alan Blondin

ablondin@thesunnews.com

September 17, 2018 03:08 PM

Students at schools in Georgetown County are scheduled to return to classes on Wednesday.

For other students on the Grand Strand, the wait will be much longer.

The Georgetown County School District has canceled classes through Tuesday and plans to reopen all county schools on regular schedules on Wednesday. All employees are requested to report to work Tuesday, conditions permitting. Tuesday’s meeting of the district’s board of trustees has been canceled.

Horry County Schools has canceled classes through Wednesday and plans to make an announcement by 2 p.m. Wednesday regarding when classes may resume. The district will assess flooding and road closures before making a decision.

All full-time employees of Horry County Schools are expected to return to work beginning Tuesday.

“We are extremely mindful that the re-opening of schools is very important to parents and students, but safety must come first,” the district said in a release. “We appreciate your understanding and patience during this difficult time, and we are making the best decisions we can based upon collaborative information provided by local, state, and federal authorities.”

Coastal Carolina University has canceled all classes for the remainder of the week and both the campus and university housing remain closed at least through Tuesday. The school is asking faculty and staff to return to work Wednesday if they can do so safely.

The college intends to reopen residence halls on Sunday afternoon and resume classes next Monday, but school officials say that plan could change based on flooding concerns and road closures.

Horry-Georgetown Technical College has also canceled all classes for the remainder of the week.

All campuses will reopen Tuesday and employees are asked to return to work Tuesday if they are able to do so safely. HGTC’s groundbreaking ceremony for the Georgetown Center for Advanced Manufacturing scheduled for Thursday has been postponed.

