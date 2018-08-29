Parents praise new ‘no homework’ policy at elementary school

Parents posting on Facebook are praising Loris Elementary School for what they’re calling a “no homework” policy in effect for the 2018-19 school year.
School district spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said in a statement that letters being sent from some elementary schools to parents about a homework policy change has caused a misunderstanding.
“To clarify, student homework assignments may include nightly reading, studying for various tests to include spelling words, and any work that may not have been completed in class,” Bourcier said.
The school’s new homework policy does, in fact, require 10 or 20 minutes of nightly reading, depending on the grade level. It also requires studying spelling words or practicing math, although the amount of work is not quantified. The policy says that extra reading or math practice “may be sent home if needed” at a parent’s request.
But Whitney Miller, 31, said she’s grateful for the change at Loris. She said this year’s policy will result in less homework time for her two kids.
“I am one happy parent on this end,” she said in a Facebook message. “This year they will not have homework sent home. They will now have time to focus on the required reading nightly, studying for tests, as well as more time for sports/family.”
Miller said her son used to spend between 40 minutes to an hour each night on homework. The new policy only requires 10 or 20 minutes of required reading per night depending on the grade, plus an unspecified amount of time spent on spelling or math skills.
A letter to parents from Loris Elementary Principal Angela Gore addresses the extra time students will have at home. Gore’s letter suggests that students use the extra time to eat dinner as a family, play outside, read together, play board games or go to bed early.
“They truly do amazing with the kids,” Miller said. “I feel like this is a good thing to enforce.”
The policy is not unique in Horry County Schools.
Waterway Elementary School has had the same policy for at least three years, said parent Jennifer Schiedel, who provided a copy of Waterway’s policy to The Sun News.
“I think it’s a great idea,” she said. “It’s back to basics; family time that families don’t do [any] more.”
She said her daughter was excelling in school under the policy.
“She’s one of the highest readers in her class grade,” she said.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
