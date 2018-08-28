High-ranking school district official placed on administrative leave

A high-ranking school district official is on administrative leave, Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier confirmed to The Sun News.

Horry County Schools Executive Director of Facilities Mark Wolfe is on paid leave, but the school district refused to confirm when or why Wolfe was placed on leave.

“We acknowledge Mr. Wolfe is currently on paid administrative leave,” Bourcier said. “Because it is a personnel matter, we will not provide any further comments. “

Wolfe was the vice president at Usry Wolfe Peterson Doyle Architecture before he was hired at Horry County Schools in January 2014.

He was named executive director of facilities in March 2015, replacing Matt Dean.

Wolfe is among the highest-paid district employees, making more than $123,000 last year. Only eight other employees made more.

Wolfe said Tuesday he had no comment.

