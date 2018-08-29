Teacher of the year once charged with assaulting a student is back to teaching

The 2015 Myrtle Beach High School teacher of the year charged with third-degree assault and battery on a student is back to teaching, according to Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier.

Beck was placed on administrative leave in March pending an assault investigation and returned to the school Aug. 13, Bourcier said.

According to a police report based on the student’s statement, Beck yanked the student out of his chair in an attempt to find a note passed by another student before throwing the student back into his chair, causing him to hit the wall.

The case never went to trial. Instead, the charge was dismissed in return for Beck’s participation in a pretrial intervention program.

Beck’s attorney, William Monckton, said if Beck didn’t go through the PTI program, the case would have gone to trial this fall.





“Mr. Beck was on administrative leave, and as long as the charge was hanging over his head, he was not going to be able to be employed by Horry County Schools,” Monckton said.

The PTI program in Horry County is run through the solicitor’s office. Judges and solicitors may refer people to the program if they aren’t a threat to the community, aren’t likely to engage in more criminal behavior, have no significant criminal history and haven’t previously participated in the program.

Those in the program have to pay a $350 fee and complete 60 hours of community service, although Monckton said he didn’t know what type of community service Beck had.





Of the 60 hours of community service, the program allows up to 20 hours to be completed by attending church, and up to another 20 hours may be completed by making a $145 donation to the program.

Participants also are required to submit to drug testing. For an additional $285, the charges can be expunged.

“It’s ultimately the client’s decision,” Monckton said. “Mr. Beck’s goal was to get back to teaching as soon as possible and this was his only option to get the case resolved other than going through the court system.”

Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian