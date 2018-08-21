Five things to know as kids go back to school

Kids in Horry County Schools go back to class on Wednesday.
Here are five things you should know.
School security:
This marks the first year where every single school in the district will have armed guards. U.S. Security Associates will have armed guards in all the elementary schools as well as middle and high schools in unincorporated Horry County. School Resources Officers will be in middle and high schools located within municipalities.
Traffic:
Buses will be out in force on Wednesday. Look for buses in the morning and afternoon, and remember, if you’re behind a bus stopped on the road, you can’t pass. It’s the law.
New schools:
All the new schools are finally complete and district officials say 4,200 students will attend all five energy-positive schools as Socastee Middle School opens for the first time. It was the last of the five new schools to be complete. Most of the more than 800 punch list items that board members were previously worried about across all new schools have been fixed.
Enrollment:
The school district is increasing in enrollment. District officials are projecting the 45-day average daily membership to be 44,908 this year, an increase of 848 over last year’s 45-day enrollment of 44,060.
River Oaks:
Due to a delay in modular classroom delivery, fifth-grade kids at River Oaks Elementary will start the year off at Ocean Bay Middle, and district officials don’t have a set date in mind of when they’ll go back.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
