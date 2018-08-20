Some kids will start the year in a new school; others will be temporarily displaced

As kids go back to school on Wednesday, some will go to a brand-new school opening for the first time while other students won’t even start at their own school.
More than 800 punch list items in Horry County Schools have been addressed, save for some landscaping issues, according to HCS’ coordinator of design engineering and sustainability Mark Koll.
Around 4,200 students will be in the five new schools this year, officials said. That includes Socastee Middle School, the last of the five new schools to open
“All five buildings are ready for kids,” Koll said. “In terms of the punch list items themselves, for all practical purposes, that list is now down to zero.”
But kids going to River Oaks Elementary aren’t so lucky.
Eight modular classrooms relieving overcrowding at the school were delivered late because the builder also received lots of orders from FEMA due to hurricanes, said chief of support services Daryl Brown.
That’s why fifth-grade kids at River Oaks will be shuttled to Ocean Bay Middle School, which has more room in their sixth-grade wing, according to the school’s website.
Officials don’t know when those fifth-graders will go back to River Oaks.
“We’re anticipating all modulars being up and functional by September 24, and then we’ll make the decision after that, after everything gets approved through the office of school facilities, when we’ll move the students,” Brown said. “So we’ve not made that decision just yet.”
