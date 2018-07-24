Sole Democrat backs out of Horry County school board chair race

Democrat Heather Johnson on Tuesday announced that she was withdrawing from the Horry County school board chair race, giving Republican primary winner Ken Richardson no opponent in the general election, according to a press release from Johnson.
“First, I tend to be both a social and fiscal conservative — but I filed as a Democrat believing that I would have a better chance to make my case and discuss the issues against a single opponent in November than in a crowded primary in July,” Johnson said in the news release, adding that because many voters vote straight ticket Republican, she realized she wouldn’t win.
“Because I am not a politician, I was naïve in that, even if voters on both sides of the isle favor my candidacy, ‘straight-ticket voting’ assures a Republican victory in November,” she said in the release.
Johnson, a mother and former teacher, said she entered the race because she’s concerned about the younger generation of Americans losing communication skills, manners, and respect for others.
Instead, Johnson said in the release that she looks forward to helping Richardson as liaison to the board for teacher and student needs.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Comments