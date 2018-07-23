Meet Myrtle Beach High School’s new principal

Myrtle Beach High School has a new principal lined up for the 2018-19 school year.
The school board approved Zach McQuigg as the new principal Monday night. Former principal John Washburn announced in June he was leaving for a position in the district office.
McQuigg, 36, was an assistant principal at the school and said he’s excited for the new position.
“When the position came open I was eager to throw my name in the hat there and things worked out in my favor,” he said. “We’ve done a lot of great things the last five years. Mr. Washburn was there and implemented a lot of new policies, a lot of things to help with student achievement. We want to continue to work with our students, work with the community to improve it for everybody.”
The new principal is a native of Maryland and a father to a boy and girl.
He said he met his wife in the Myrtle Beach area the summer before he graduated college, and moved here in 2004. He started his career as a long-term substitute at Blackwater Middle School.
“Then I got in Carolina Forest High School and I taught business classes over there and coached three sports,” McQuigg said, adding that he started the Lacrosse program at CFHS.
But his new duties won’t give him much time to coach sports anymore.
“I don’t get to do that anymore, I play with my little daughter and I’ve got a little boy,” he said. “Hopefully he’ll be into sports when he gets a little bit older.”
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
