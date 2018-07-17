School board chair candidates on potential tax increase

Live updates: Polls close in Republican school board chair primary race

By Christian Boschult

cboschult@thesunnews.com

July 17, 2018 06:59 PM

Polls have closed in the Republican primary for the Horry County school board chair race.

Three candidates are running.

Ken Richardson is a current Horry-Georgetown Technical College area commissioner and retired owner of Fowler Motors.

Janice Morreale represents District 5 on the school board and is a paralegal with Nelson Mullins Riley and Scarborough.

Pat Milley is a retired teacher.

The winner of the primary will face Democrat Heather Johnson in November’s general election.

If no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote, a runoff between the top two candidates is scheduled for July 31.

The winner of the general election will take office in January 2019.

Read more about the race below.

