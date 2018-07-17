Live updates: Polls close in Republican school board chair primary race

Polls have closed in the Republican primary for the Horry County school board chair race.

Three candidates are running.

Ken Richardson is a current Horry-Georgetown Technical College area commissioner and retired owner of Fowler Motors.

Janice Morreale represents District 5 on the school board and is a paralegal with Nelson Mullins Riley and Scarborough.

Pat Milley is a retired teacher.

The winner of the primary will face Democrat Heather Johnson in November’s general election.

If no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote, a runoff between the top two candidates is scheduled for July 31.

The winner of the general election will take office in January 2019.

