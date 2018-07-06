Punched, stabbed and kicked: Why Horry County Schools was sued over bullying

A St. James Middle School was punched, stabbed and kicked at school forcing him to switch to homeschooling to avoid the torment, according to a lawsuit filed against Horry County Schools on July 3.
The suit alleges that the boy, who is younger than 15 years old and identified only by the initials N.K., was the target of "severe bullying" that resulted in serious injuries.
The assaults happened while N.K. was left unsupervised, with the district failing to protect him, according to the complaint that was filed by N.K.'s court representative.
After every assault, the suit says that N.K. reported the incidents to a teacher at St. James, but the school never helped N.K. or prevented any future assaults, according to the suit filed in Horry County this week.
The suit details three assaults on N.K. in 2017.
- The first was on Feb. 17, when a punch to the nose gave him a deviated nasal septum, according to the complaint.
- On Sept. 28, N.K. was stabbed by another student at the school, the filing states.
- On Nov. 15, a kick from behind dislocated his left knee, the suit says.
After the last assault, N.K. was placed on home-bound education after his doctor voiced concerns that the boy would suffer further injury if he stayed at St. James, according to the lawsuit.
The plaintiffs are suing for gross negligence due to the district's failure to protect N.K. The suit asks for an unspecified amount of damages to pay for past and future medical bills, expenses for psychological treatment and other costs.
Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said in an email that "HCS does not comment on pending litigation."
