Conway man charged in connection with felony DUI following deadly crash

A Conway man was charged Friday in connection with felony driving under the influence after a deadly single-car crash July 3 near Conway.
Christopher Glen Cooper, 30, is charged with felony driving under the influence, death results after he and his front-seat passenger Tristan Marino were thrown from his 2003 Chevrolet sports utility vehicle, authorities said.
Marino, 20, of Conway died at Grand Strand Medical Center Thursday from injuries suffered during the crash, Michelle McSpadden, Horry County deputy coroner said.
Cooper was driving on Highway 548 near Hope Circle in the Conway area when he ran off the right side of the road about 4:15 a.m., according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Both Cooper and Marino were thrown from the vehicle after the single-car crash, Collins said.
Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment, and Cooper was arrested upon his release, authorities said.
Elizabeth Townsend: 843-626-0217, @TSN_etownsend
Comments