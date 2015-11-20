Horry County police prostitution sting leads to 14 arrests

Horry County police arrested 14 people Thursday for soliciting prostitution after police conducted a prostitution sting in Myrtle Beach.
All 14 suspects sought prostitution services through the internet, according to Lt. Raul Denis with Horry County police.
Those charged with soliciting prostitution are:
Marwan Sami Al Aswad, 32, of Conway; Leon Cokely, 43, of Hemingway; Oziel Da Silva, 37, of Summerville; Daniel Dawson, 60, of Wilmington, N.C.; Derrick Ford, 39, of Sumter; Robert Loud Jr., 51, of Murrells Inlet; William McSwain, 72, of North Myrtle Beach; Tarvell Morrison, 28, of Newnan, G.A.; Rafael Rivera-Maya, 38, of Myrtle Beach; Huntington Smith, 53, of Murrells Inlet; David Strickland, 54, of Murrells Inlet; and David Whitney, 53, of Murrells Inlet.
The following two men were charged with soliciting prostitution and simple possession of marijuana:
David Caddell, 61, of Myrtle Beach; and Michael Dao, 22, of Mount Pleasant.
The police report regarding these arrests was not available as of Friday afternoon.
Update: The prostitution charge against Marwan Sami Al Aswad was dismissed by a judge.
