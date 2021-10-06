Owner: Doctors part of scheme’s ‘team’; Defense says clients got serious medical care

This story was originally published January 31, 2003.

A defunct pain clinic in Myrtle Beach became an illegitimate medical practice about five years after it was set up, said its owner Dr. D. Michael Woodward.

Comprehensive Care and Pain Management Center was a “pill mill,” where patient records, medical tests and a protocol for patient treatment were created as protection against a potential police sting, Woodward testified Thursday in federal court.

In about six hours of testimony, he also detailed for prosecutors and defense lawyers how he built the practice and recruited doctors, who indicated to him they understood the nature of the operation.

In June, a 93-count federal indictment was issued alleging illegal activities at the center, including illegal distribution of narcotics such as OxyContin, Lorcet and Lortab.

On trial for charges in that indictment are three former pain center doctors: Michael Jackson, Ricardo Alerre and Deborah Bordeaux.

The deceptions began in about 1997 when Woodward, facing sanctions from the S.C. medical board, devised a scheme to keep afloat the neurological practice he launched in 1993, called Carolina Neurodiagnostic and Sleep Disorders Center.

Woodward said his practice grew when he took on patients from Myrtle Beach-based Dr. Julian Hayes after Hayes left his medical practice.

Woodward said he was reluctant to prescribe narcotics because he had been trained to use non-narcotic pain treatments.

However, many of the new patients he had acquired threatened to leave if he didn’t.

Woodward said he changed the name to Comprehensive Care and Pain Management Center after 95 percent of his patients came to him for pain treatments.

But Woodward was plagued by other problems.

In October 1998, the S.C. Board of Medical Examiners revoked his medical license for the second time after he was charged with sexual misconduct and overprescribing drugs.

The agency had revoked Woodward’s license in November 1997, but restored it a month later after an administrative law judge ordered the board to reconsider evidence against him.

Because of his troubles, Woodword needed the other doctors at the clinic because he couldn’t legally prescribe drugs.

Defense lawyers Thursday countered Woodward’s testimony by attempting to show their clients tried to provide serious medical care for people who needed drugs for pain.

Woodward, who holds a medical degree, two master’s degrees and a law degree, said otherwise.

Jackson, Bordeaux and Alerre, like other doctors, were hired at different times through a physician recruitment service, he said.

Before committing to the practice, each shadowed Woodward as he performed cursory exams.

Once he had the impression they understood they would be expected to do similar exams then issue narcotic prescriptions, he hired them.

When asked if they thought they could do what he did, Jackson said, “I got your back,” Woodward said.

Some even tried to cut their own deals.

Woodword said Bordeaux asked him: “If I go along with this, can I have your father’s pickup truck?”

He said he didn’t give Bordeaux the truck he had inherited from his father. Bordeaux and Jackson had fallen on financial hard times before they joined the center, Woodward said. Jackson had been working in Alabama and Bordeaux for a nursing home, he said.

Woodward said their responses made him think they would be part of “the team.”

Bordeaux was added to the staff to help clean up record keeping that had become sloppy. He said he also had seen her presign prescriptions once when she needed to leave work early. Woodward said he never saw her visit with more than one patient at once.

Woodward said he was preparing Jackson, his medical director, to lead the clinic.

He said he had seen Jackson sign blank prescriptions. Jackson also had visited with more than one patient at a time, a practice Woodward frowned upon because he thought it put the clinic at risk.

Alerre, a former U.S. Air Force surgeon, also didn’t indicate a problem with the way the practice was operated, Woodward said.

His job was to team with Woodward and write prescriptions for patients Woodward examined, Woodward said.

Trial resumes today, with prosecution witnesses who might include Bordeaux’s ex-husband Thomas Purdy, who said Thursday she asked him not to testify against her.

Purdy said she offered to let him see their son, whom he hasn’t seen in two years, if he doesn’t testify.

All three doctors are free on bond, despite a request Thursday for Judge Weston Houck to revoke Bordeaux’s bail because of her contact with her ex-husband..

Houck decided to add a condition to her bail requiring her to stay with Mary Baluss, one of her attorneys, for the remainder of the trial.

