Horry County police were investigating a death in the Conway area Monday morning.

Spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said that the Horry County Police Department is investigating a death near Hemingway Chapel Road.

Moskov said that police were called to the area just after 7 a.m. Monday. Moskov said she did not believe there was a risk posed to the community.

No further details were available to be shared with the public.